press release: eLUCID8 is a conference designed to connect people interested in data science and human behavior, both within and outside the University of Wisconsin-Madison. eLUCID8 provides a venue for presenting or hearing about new research, for learning about particular problems or challenges faced by applications of this research to contemporary real-world problems, and for brainstorming new opportunities for basic and applied research.

eLUCID8 will feature presentations, panels and keynote talks intended to discuss research and current issues related to data science and human behavior. The conference will bring together our community collaborators; research partners from industry, non-profits organizations and governmental agencies; and also be open to community members interested in these topics.

Keynote speakers (open to the public):

7 pm, Monday August 5, Discovery Building, H.F. Deluca Forum in the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 330 North Orchard St.

Jordan Ellenberg, The New York Times best-selling author of How to Not Be Wrong: The Power of Mathematical Thinking and UW-Madison mathematics professor.

Ellenberg has been writing for a general audience about math for more than fifteen years; his work has appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Wired, The Believer, Slate and the Boston Globe. He is the author of "Do the math" column in Slate. His Wired feature story on compressed sensing appearing in the Best Writing on Mathematics 2011 anthology. His novel, The Grasshopper King, was a finalist for the 2004 New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award. He even has a cameo as a math professor in the 2017 movie Gifted!

He is a much sought after speaker with dozens of invited addresses. We are excited to hear from him on the development of machine learning and data science.

4 pm, Tuesday August 6, Education Building-159 Wisconsin Idea Room, 1000 Bascom Mall

Patrick Shafto, mathematics and computer science professor at Rutgers University.

Shafto is the Henry Rutgers Chair in Data Science and holds appointments in psychology, Rutgers Business School, and the Center for Molecular and Behavioral Neuroscience at Rutgers.

His talk will be on the cooperative basis of human cognition.

4 pm, Wednesday August 7, Education Building-159 Wisconsin Idea Room ,1000 Bascom Mall

Bob Mankoff, former cartoon editor of The New Yorker; present cartoon and humor editor of Esquire: Crowdsourcing Humor”

Humor is traditionally at the hands of its author. What happens when the audience picks the punchline?

Each week, on the last page of the magazine, The New Yorker provides a cartoon in need of a caption. Readers submit captions, the magazine chooses three finalists, readers vote for their favorites. It’s humor—crowdsourced—and with more than 3 million submissions provided by 600,000 participants, it provides tremendous insight as to what makes us laugh.

In a fast-paced and funny talk, Bob Mankoff, The New Yorker‘s cartoon editor, will analyze the lessons we learn from crowdsourced humor. Along the way, he’ll explore how cartoons work (and sometimes don’t); how he makes decisions about what cartoons to include; and what crowds can tell us about a good joke.

The meeting will also feature:

– a series of talks from LUCID, UW faculty and partners from industry, non-profits and government agencies

– a data blitz and short-format academic talk sequence

– Sessions including: What’s causing the diversity crisis in data science; Understanding science denialism; Connecting data science and human behavior; and Exploring human and machine collaboration.