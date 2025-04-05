Online
Elvehjem Neighborhood Association Annual Meeting
City Church 4909 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: All residents of Elvehjem Neighborhood are invited and encouraged to attend our in-person Annual Meeting this year! Meet the ENA Board of Directors, vote on the 2025 budget, learn about neighborhood events and initiatives, and have the opportunity to join or renew your annual membership dues!
Enjoy free pizza, coffee, & refreshments after the meeting and have an opportunity to hear from your local representatives and connect with neighbors and community members.