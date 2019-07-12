Elver Park Ribbon Cutting

press release: Please Join Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alder Barbara McKinney, the city of Madison Department of Civil Rights, Madison Parks and the Madison Parks Foundation in a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Art Installation at Elver Park

As we celebrate 125 years of our amazing Madison parks, we are excited to commemorate the legacy of our public spaces with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to welcome a new all-accessible playground to our park system. Immediately following the ribbon cutting at the playground there will be the revealing of a new art sculpture, Momental, by Jeff Repko.

Date: Friday, July 12, 2019

Time: 3:00 pm

Location: Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Boulevard