× Expand courtesy Madison Nordic Ski Club The start of the 2024 Elver Park Trail Run. Elver Park Trail Run

media release: Looking for one more fall trail race to add to your calendar? Or just want to get out and move to support area Nordic? Join us at the Elver Park Trail Run!

Saturday, November 7, 2026, 9 am, Elver Park in Madison, 1250 McKenna Blvd

Race Categories

10K Run

5K/Run/Walk

1K Kids Fun Run (Free! and usually led by a large friendly rabbit or bear )

Raffle prizes after the races are done! Win a treadmill courtesy of Johnson Health Tech!* Extra raffle entries and donations to the Trailblazer Fund also available! Purchase individual extra tickets or buy 3 for $50

All three courses (10K, 5K, and 1K) start and end behind the Main Shelter.

The 10K and 5K courses head west and do the “5K course” course. The 5K runners/walkers will go directly to the shelter to finish, the 10K runners will go onto the east side to do the second half of the 10K segment. Courses will be clearly marked with flags and signage. The kids 1K course is the Valley Loop path and the kids will have a friendly animal leader and several “sweeps” so no one gets lost.

5K and 10K Course Maps

1K Valley Loop Path

Now with professional timing. Register by October 23, 2026 now October 25 at 11:59pm! to receive a T-shirt

Pre Registration until November 6, 2026

Adults $45

Students $30

Race-Day Registration

Adults $50

Students $35

Schedule

7:45-8:45 am Bib pick up at Main Shelter. Day of Registration CLOSES at 8:30 am.

9:00 am start of 10k run, 9:02 am start of 5k run & walk, 10 am start of kids fun run!

All races will start behind the Elver Main Shelter.

Social gathering after running with snacks, drinks, and yard games!