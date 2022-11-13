media release: A fun trail run or walk for all ages right here in Madison! Come to the Elver Park Trail Run presented by MadNorSki with options for a 10k run, 5k run or walk, or a free 1k kids fun run. Raffle prizes and homemade baked goods at the end of the race! Support the MadNorSki mission of being active, outdoors, and healthy. Sign up today!

Sunday November 13, 2022, Elver Park, 250 McKenna Blvd, Madison, WI 53719

Time: 9 am start

Races: 5k run/walk, 10k run, 1k Kids Fun Run

Online pre registration deadline: November 12, 2022 at noon. Race Day registration will be offered. $30 fee adults / $18 students pre-registered by Noon on Nov 12, 2022. $35 adults/ $25 students day of race. Race shirts with registration until supplies run out – register by November 1st to guarantee a shirt! Want to skip the race shirt? No problem! $25 and $13 preregistered (no race shirt pricing)

Schedule:

7:30-8:30 Race day registration and bib pick up

9:00 am Start of 10k run

9:02 am Start of 5k run/walk

9:30 am Start of the kids fun run!