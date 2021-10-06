press release: Spotlight Cinema is $7 per screening, or free for MMoCA members and anyone age 18 and younger. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum lobby.

Vivid, sexy, and explosive, Pablo Larraín’s dance-film follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Jackie is “one of the year’s most electrifying movies” (Indiewire). In an incandescent breakout performance, Mariana Di Girolamo commands the screen as the titular platinum blonde dancer, pyromaniac, and mother, with Gael García Bernal portraying Ema’s partner in crime and life. When their adopted son is taken away after mimicking her parents’ wild behavior too closely, this anarchic power couple attempts to reset their lives. Between its exuberantly-staged dance sequences on the streets of Valparaíso and its scenes of intense eroticism, Ema is a cinematic firecracker. “Explodes off the screen like a Roman candle. Exhilarating, daring and deeply human… a picture of pure freedom” (Time Out).