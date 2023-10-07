Eman, Drty Drty, Teknoscout, Jae Hanz b2b Sloth Brigade, Megatronix b2b Tre Point Five
The Rigby 119 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Enter The Abyss - Halloween Edition
Presented By: Submersive & Gutter Gang
$10 Pre-Sale | $20 Door or $15 with Costume. 21+ Only | ID Required Upon Entry!
Come get SPOOKY with bumpin' beats on some big speakers that's guaranteed to get you freaky on the dance floor. Music curated by some of the hottest underground talent in thew Midwest! Sound System By: Submersive's Void Acoustics
9pm: Teknoscout
10pm: Eman
11pm: Drty Drty
12am: Jae Hanz B2B Sloth Brigade
1am: Megatronix B2B Tre Point Five