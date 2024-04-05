Embodied Resilience
Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center 1976 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center and UHS Sexual Assault Awareness Month survivor-centered dance/movement therapy workshop. This free, survivor-centered workshop offers participants a space to explore emotional expression, mind-body awareness, and resilience through the transformative power of therapeutic dance and movement. Registration is not required.
