Embodied Resilience

Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center 1976 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center and UHS Sexual Assault Awareness Month survivor-centered dance/movement therapy workshop. This free, survivor-centered workshop offers participants a space to explore emotional expression, mind-body awareness, and resilience through the transformative power of therapeutic dance and movement. Registration is not required.

Health & Fitness, Politics & Activism
608-251-5126
