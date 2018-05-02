Embodiology At Work: Embodiology At Play

press release: Embodiology® is defined as a neo-African approach to contemporary dance improvisation. Event attendees will see this theory in action as student practitioners demonstrate spontaneous yet thoughtful performances.

Wednesday, May 2

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Lobby,

Chazen Museum of Art

750 University Avenue

The final performance for Dr. S. Ama Wray’s Spring 2018 Interdisciplinary Arts Residency will take place in the Chazen Museum of Art lobby, and is free and open to the public.

The performance involves 16 Embodiologists who come from a variety of disciplines: geography, visual art, music, engineering, computer science, dance, theater, agriculture, performance art, and economics. Participants entered into the space of discovery through a dexterous examination of dynamic rhythm and fractal code, which are entry ways to an inter-sensory world of creativity. Bodies and minds coalesce, tango, reach out, and exhale in order to remember what it is to play. Etutu in Yorùbá means to “play” or “investigate” and vu in Ewe points to multi-modal participatory events of song, music and dance. Adding to the interactive essence of the performance is a digital terrain that unfolds imperceptibly throughout the 55-minute performance.

Embodiology® is a registered trademark and as such demonstrates the originator’s commitment, as an action researcher, to return a royalty payment to the Ewe community in Ghana, where knowledge was gleaned, each time its principles are shared.