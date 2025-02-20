Embracing AI While Keeping the Human Connection

media release: Join us from anywhere for this virtual event!

While AI offers incredible pathways to boost productivity and deliver results, automation tools are far from perfect ― especially in their ability to mirror the human experience. So, how can we best use AI to our advantage? Whether you’re striving to become an entrepreneur, pursuing a passion project or simply trying to achieve more momentum in your profession, this action-oriented session will explore how to effectively blend AI tools with genuine human connection to drive your goals forward. Led by Henna Pryor, workplace performance expert, keynote speaker and 18x award-winning author of Good Awkward, you’ll learn strategies for leveraging AI as your “intern” to boost productivity while keeping communication authentic, personal and engaging. No matter your unique aspirations, you’ll discover how to build trust and drive results with a truly intentional approach to AI.

