Embroider with Garden Colors

media release: Have you always wanted to learn how to embroider but didn’t know how to start? Join us for an introductory course on embroidery using the plants of the Allen Centennial Garden! Learn a few simple stitches to create extraordinary florals and plants. We will walk you through some basic stitches to create various plants and then work with you to craft your own amazing project. You will also learn about different plant-based dyes that are grown in the garden and how they can be used to dye thread. We will have a selection of thread to choose from to use for your project as well as some to take home along with your hoop! This 120-minute project was designed for ages 18+. $30.