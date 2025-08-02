Embroider With Garden Colors

media release: Have you always wanted to learn how to embroider but didn’t know how to start? Join us for an introductory course on embroidery using the plants of the Allen Centennial Garden! Learn a few simple stitches to create extraordinary florals and plants. We will walk you through some basic stitches to create various plants and then work with you to craft your own amazing project. You will also learn about different plant-based dyes that are grown in the garden and how they can be used to dye thread. We will have a selection of thread to choose from to use for your project as well as some to take home along with your hoop! This 120-minute project was designed for ages 18+.

General Information:

We recommend navigating to the Observatory Drive and Babcock Drive corner. Plan to head north on Babcock Drive. The entrance to the garden is on Babcock Drive. You are welcome to drop off in the circle but we are not allowed to park there. Google maps will sometimes confuse the garden’s address (620 Babcock Dr, Madison, WI 53706) and navigate to Leopold Residence Hall.

Street parking is free on the weekend. Consider near the Garden on Babcock Drive (lot 34), near Porter Boathouse on Babcock Drive (lot 35), and near Babcock Dairy (lot 40). There is paid parking in the Observatory Drive Ramp next to Steenbock Library (lot 36). Lot 36 costs $4 for the first two hours. More information about parking on campus can be found here: https://transportation.wisc.edu/visitor-parking/

Workshops are held rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, we will move inside the DC Smith Greenhouses and do things there. Should this need arise before the start of our program, then participants will be notified via email two hours prior to the event. If the weather looks unfavorable please check your email before heading out. All the needed plant materials will be brought to DC Smith Greenhouses (465 Babcock Dr, Madison, WI 53706).