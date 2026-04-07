The Emerald Benefit

media release: Celiac disease affects roughly 1% of the population, yet nearly 80% of those with it remain misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. By raising funds for research and improved treatment, we can change that.

Join us for an inspiring evening featuring a 100% gluten-free menu from local favorites, live and silent auctions, raffle prizes, live watercolor painting by Cayla the Painter, and a curated gathering of community members, medical professionals, and advocates. Emceed by Kimaya Soin (president of the Gluten-Free Badgers UW-Madison club), the evening will also feature a special presentation by Dr. Dan O’Connell, a UW Health pediatric gastroenterologist specializing in celiac disease. All proceeds benefit the Celiac Disease Foundation.