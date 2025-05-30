The Emerald Benefit

media release: Celiac disease affects roughly 1% of the population, yet nearly 80% of those with it remain misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. By raising funds for research and improved treatment, we can change that.

Join us for an inspiring evening featuring a 100% gluten-free menu from local favorites, live and silent auctions, raffle prizes, and more. With emcee Geoffrey from Celebrations Entertainment, the night promises great food, lively entertainment, and a powerful cause. All proceeds benefit the Celiac Disease Foundation.

Info

Breakwater, Monona 6308 Metropolitan Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
Fundraisers, Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
608-338-5054
