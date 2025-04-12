Emergence Art Show

media release: Join us for Emergence, an exciting group art show at COPA: Community Organizations Promoting the Arts! This special event will showcase the works of 12 incredible artists, each bringing their unique vision and talent to the community.

Featured Artists: Rodrigo Carapia | Mary Chains | Mira Goodman | Rachael Hunter | Wylie Knight | Maile Lloyd | Issis Macias | Paola Mayorga | R-Lo | Roots | Siggy | Syd

Create & Experience Virtual Reality Art at Git Gud Lounge at COPA.

Come experience an evening of creativity, connection, and inspiration as we celebrate emerging and established artists in a vibrant space dedicated to the arts.