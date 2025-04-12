media release: Join us for Emergence, an exciting group art show at COPA: Community Organizations Promoting the Arts! This special event will showcase the works of 12 incredible artists, each bringing their unique vision and talent to the community. On display from April 12-26. An opening reception takes place on April 12

Featured Artists: Rodrigo Carapia | Mary Chains | Mira Goodman | Rachael Hunter | Wylie Knight | Maile Lloyd | Issis Macias | Paola Mayorga | R-Lo | Roots | Siggy | Syd

Create & Experience Virtual Reality Art at Git Gud Lounge at COPA.

Come experience an evening of creativity, connection, and inspiration as we celebrate emerging and established artists in a vibrant space dedicated to the arts.