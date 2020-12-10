ONLINE: Emergency: COVID Corrections Crisis

press release: Nehemiah has been working during the COVID Pandemic to raise awareness around the conditions and experiences of those currently incarcerated and dealing with coronavirus. Since we first brought you the conversation during the Lunch & Learn sessions in April, there have been outbreaks in the Wisconsin corrections system that need to be addressed.

We have collected a diverse panel to speak on what you are not hearing in the news. Our guests have been communicating with those currently incarcerated to understand the health and safety conditions inside the prisons, as well as representation from the Department of Corrections.