media release: Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is asking for the community’s help to collect pet food and cat litter for an emergency pet food drive to support families in need.

DCHS has been hearing from families who are heartbroken at the thought of surrendering their pets because they can’t afford to care for them with SNAP benefits on hold.

“It’s a challenging time, but no one should ever have to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pets.” says Lisa Bernard, DCHS’s Development & Communications Supervisor. “We want to keep people and their pets together, but we can’t do it alone. We need our community’s help.”

DCHS will accept donations of unopened cat and dog food (both wet and dry) and cat litter from Wednesday, November 5, through Friday, November 7 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm at their barn on DCHS’s main campus, 5132 Voges Road in Madison. Monetary donations can be made online to help DCHS purchase food and litter for local families in need at https://donor.giveshelter.org/ page/PETFOOD2025.

DCHS will hold a Pet Food Pantry for pet families on Saturday, November 8, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at their barn. DCHS asks that participants remain in their cars as volunteers will load supplies directly into their vehicles.

Only pet food and litter will be accepted at this donation drive since these items are in most need for pet families. Item donations other than food and litter for DCHS should be taken to DCHS Thrift Stores at 6904 Watts Road or 5231 High Crossing Blvd, both in Madison.

Pet Food Drive Details:

Drop off pet food and cat litter:

Where: Dane County Humane Society’s barn (5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718)

When: Wednesday, November 5, through Friday, November 7 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm

Donate online: Go to https://donor.giveshelter.org/ page/PETFOOD2025

Pet Food Pantry Pickup:

Where: Dane County Humane Society’s barn (5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718)

When: Saturday, November 8, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm