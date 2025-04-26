Emergency Preparedness
Catholic Multicultural Center/Centro Guadalupe 1862 Beld St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: This workshop will cover a variety of emergencies including:
- Thunderstorms and tornadoes
- Fires
- Flooding
- Power outages
- Extreme heat
Spanish interpretation services will be available. Light refreshments will be provided.
RSVP is highly recommended to assist with meeting preparations. If possible, please RSVP for the event by Wednesday, April 23, 2025.
English RSVP form: https://forms.gle/
Este taller cubrirá una variedad de emergencias, incluyendo:
- Tormentas eléctricas y tornados
- Incendios
- Inundaciones
- Cortes de electricidad
- Calor extremo
Se ofrecerán servicios de interpretación en español. Se ofrecerán refrigerios ligeros.
Se recomienda confirmar su asistencia para facilitar los preparativos de la reunión. Si es posible, confirme su asistencia al evento antes del Miércoles 23 de abril de 2025.
Spanish RSVP form: https://forms.gle/