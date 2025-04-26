Emergency Preparedness

media release: This workshop will cover a variety of emergencies including:

Thunderstorms and tornadoes

Fires

Flooding

Power outages

Extreme heat

Spanish interpretation services will be available. Light refreshments will be provided.

RSVP is highly recommended to assist with meeting preparations. If possible, please RSVP for the event by Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

English RSVP form: https://forms.gle/ cHsNkBALESFycCRr6

Este taller cubrirá una variedad de emergencias, incluyendo:

Tormentas eléctricas y tornados

Incendios

Inundaciones

Cortes de electricidad

Calor extremo

Se ofrecerán servicios de interpretación en español. Se ofrecerán refrigerios ligeros.

Se recomienda confirmar su asistencia para facilitar los preparativos de la reunión. Si es posible, confirme su asistencia al evento antes del Miércoles 23 de abril de 2025.

Spanish RSVP form: https://forms.gle/ ePih91RTRrAXmZEJ9