Emerging Adults Transitional Home Open House

media release: Urban Triage is thrilled to announce the launch of our first Emerging Adult Transitional Home, a transformative initiative dedicated to empowering young adults ages 18 to 21 as they transition out of foster care and embrace independent living. Through this program, we will provide essential life readiness skills, housing support, trauma recovery workshops, peer support groups, and invaluable personal and professional growth opportunities. Each participant will enjoy a cozy, fully furnished room thoughtfully designed to inspire comfort and a sense of belonging.

We are hosting an Open House to celebrate this inspiring launch, offering our supporters an exclusive look at the home and its nurturing environment. We invite you to join us and witness the profound impact we aspire to have on these young lives. Light refreshments will be provided. Kindly inform us of any allergies or dietary restrictions when you RSVP. Upon reserving your ticket, you will be prompted with a pop-up to list any necessary accommodations.

The program will begin at 4:30 PM. We will start with remarks from our CEO and program coordinator. Together, let's celebrate this significant milestone!