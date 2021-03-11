ONLINE: Emerging Adults: Why Are They Different?

media release: Emerging adults, young people between the ages of 18-24 years old, experience the worst racial disparities within the criminal justice system of of any age group. Research, case law, and practice show that changing policies and services for this age group significantly increases their success and improves community safety.

Session Two, entitled "Emerging Adults: Why Are They Different?" will review current developmental research about emerging adults as well as recent data from the Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health. We will be joined by panelists Lael Chester (Emerging Adult Justice Project); Ramiah Whiteside (EXPO); Melissa Murphy (Wisconsin Office of Children's Mental Health).

This series is sponsored by Kids Forward which has partnered with Youth Justice Milwaukee, the Emerging Adult Justice Project, and Juvenile Law Center. Additional Wisconsin partners include the Office for Children’s Mental Health, LOPPW, EXPO, and Wisconsin Alliance for Youth Justice.