Emerging diseases in the birds of Wisconsin and beyond

Emerging diseases of animals that can infect humans are the subject of intense global concern. But what about the effects of emerging diseases on wildlife themselves? This talk describes what we know and don't know about emerging infectious diseases in the birds of Wisconsin and beyond, including the newly discovered bald eagle hepacivirus, found here in Wisconsin, connected with what is called the Wisconsin River eagle syndrome (WRES). Other examples from passerines to penguins highlight how disease can alter the ecology and viability of avian populations, and how these populations are evolving in response to disease threats.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER: TONY GOLDBERG

Tony Goldberg is faculty in the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and is associate director for research at the UW-Madison Global Health Institute, where he studies the ecology, epidemiology and evolution of infectious disease. His research combines field and laboratory studies to understand how disease-causing agents are transmitted among hosts, across complex landscapes, and over time. He combines these techniques with methods from the social sciences to understand the root drivers of disease emergence in real world settings. His overarching goal is to improve the health and well-being of animals and people while helping to conserve the rapidly changing ecosystems we share.

Tony was recently the lead author of a publication in the journal Scientific Reports, which describes a novel hepacivirus-like virus identified during an investigation of Wisconsin River eagle syndrome (WRES).

