Emerging Voices

Madison Ballet

Google Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: See the country's next gen dancemakers as they step into the limelight.

Five choreographers turn classical dance inside out with ballet that's fresh, interactive, and always sexy. 

Featured Choreographers

Mariana Oliveira

Hanna Brictson

Thomas Mattingley

Andrew Erickson

and Interim Artistic Director, Sara Stewart Schumann

Fri, Apr 12, 8pm; Sat, Apr 13, 2pm & 8pm

Info

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-278-7990
Google Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-12 20:00:00 Google Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Emerging Voices - 2019-04-13 20:00:00