Emerging Voices

press release: See the country's next gen dancemakers as they step into the limelight.

Five choreographers turn classical dance inside out with ballet that's fresh, interactive, and always sexy.

Featured Choreographers

Mariana Oliveira

Hanna Brictson

Thomas Mattingley

Andrew Erickson

and Interim Artistic Director, Sara Stewart Schumann

Fri, Apr 12, 8pm; Sat, Apr 13, 2pm & 8pm