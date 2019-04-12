Emerging Voices
Madison Ballet
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: See the country's next gen dancemakers as they step into the limelight.
Five choreographers turn classical dance inside out with ballet that's fresh, interactive, and always sexy.
Featured Choreographers
Mariana Oliveira
Hanna Brictson
Thomas Mattingley
Andrew Erickson
and Interim Artistic Director, Sara Stewart Schumann
Fri, Apr 12, 8pm; Sat, Apr 13, 2pm & 8pm
Info
