Call for Artists/Venues

media release: The debut Emerson-East Eken Park Art Walk is 10 am-3 pm on Sept. 23.

The artist registration is now LIVE and accepting registrations from artists who wish to participate. In addition, businesses can now register if they would like to host an artist exhibiting their work on the premises during our event. (We won't offer a 'matching' service however, so businesses should only register if they are prepared to locate artists and coordinate the exhibit with their selected artist.) Registrations must be completed before August 1st in order to guarantee inclusion in our materials. There is a registration fee of $15 for artists and $25 for businesses, with financial assistance available for artists who request it.

Know someone who might like to volunteer to help us out before or during the event? We now have an opportunity to let us know using our Stay in Touch form. If you might be interested in volunteering, you don't have to sign up again - simply email us at emersonekenarts@gmail.com.

Here's that web address for all kinds of new features to explore: https://www.emersonekenarts. org/