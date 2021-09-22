ONLINE: Emily Balsley

Mystery to Me livestream, with illustrator discussing children's book "Every Cake Has a Story" (written by Christina Tosi), on Crowdcast. RSVP for link.

press release: From Christina Tosi, the playful creator of the popular bakery Milk Bar, this is the story of a girl whose delicious dream comes to life, filling the world with color, creativity, and joy. Original recipe included!

Everything in Samesville is exactly the same, from the people and their clothes to the houses and their doors.

So one night before going to bed, Sammi tucks a recipe card under her pillow and wishes that things were not the same. And when she wakes up, that white, black, gray sameness is gone, replaced with things that are bolder and brighter and wilder than ever before!

With her newly colorful world and a new recipe book, she gathers her friends and makes the most magical cake, beautiful and different--just like Sammi and her friends.

Things will never be the same again.

About Illustrator Emily Balsley

I’m an artist by day and night. (Who needs sleep?) I’m a mom to a sweet, creative daughter and wife to a loving, yogi husband. When I’m not drawing or hanging with the fam,

I love riding my bike, doing DIY house projects, boxing, perusing instagram and chilling with my friends. I’m a Wisconsin girl at heart and am proud to call Madison, USA my home. I’m forever an optimist and always have WAY too many things on my to-do list. I love BLTs, creamy soup and pepperoni pizza. I could put pom-poms or polka dots on

everything and I love color. Tomato red, Pepto Bismol pink, and sky blue are frequent players, though, when it comes to color, anything goes!