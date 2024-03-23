Emily Beisel & Bill Harris

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Auricle, the experimental sound and music series, welcomes the duo of Emily Beisel and Bill Harris on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7:00pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Chicago-based improvisers Emily Beisel (bass clarinet, electronics) and Bill Harris (drums, electronics) join forces this spring for a special midwest tour of the US and Canada. Beisel and Harris utilize electronics, amplification, and feedback to augment their acoustic sounds, creating a sonic space that can at times be aggressive, dense, and massive, as well as subtle, spacious, and sensitive. In addition to their captivating work as a duo, Beisel and Harris will also be presenting their own solo work. As individuals, they bring their own unique styles and energy to the stage, delivering performances of mesmerizing intensity.  

