Emily Beisel, Matt Blair Trio

media release: Auricle New Music Series welcomes the Matt Blair Trio opening for Emily Beisel on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Emily Rach Beisel's spring tour features music from the upcoming solo record, Sumptuous Branching, to be released in April 2026. The performance blends bass clarinet, voice, and analog electronics, moving between composed material and open forms. It balances song-based structures with dense, heavy textures drawn from doom metal and experimental sound worlds. Acoustic and processed sounds are layered in real time, creating an immersive listening environment that shifts between intensity and quiet, meditative moments.