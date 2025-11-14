Emily Catalano, JT Tomlinson

media release:

General Admission Seating: $25ADV / $30DOS

Front Row Seating: $40ADV / $45DOS

Emily Catalano is a Los Angeles-based comedian who made her late night stand-up debut on CONAN and has gained recognition through viral clips on social media. Known for her slow pace and dry humor, Emily’s talent for crafting jokes out of everyday situations has received attention from Time Out LA, who named her a “Comic to Watch.” Vulture praised Emily’s punchlines, saying, “They hit especially hard because they surprise you twice.”