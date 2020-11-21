ONLINE: Emily Fons & Amanda Majeski

press release: The theaters may be silent, but the Margaret C. Winston Opera Center will not be! Madison Opera's rehearsal hall is perfect for music-making, shared directly with you. Digital fall subscription is $50, available here.

Nov. 21:

Emily Fons and Amanda Majeski

An Evening of Friendship

Mezzo Emily Fons met soprano Amanda Majeski when they were young artists in the Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago. They have remained friends ever since, as their careers have taken them separately to stages around the world, from the Metropolitan Opera to Santa Fe Opera, from London to Tokyo.

Both singers make their homes in Wisconsin, and now they sing together at the Madison Opera Center in an evening of musical friendship.

Join them for a program that ranges from Chopin to Mozart, from Aaron Copland to Irving Berlin, and will send you into the holiday season in a mood of joyous harmony.