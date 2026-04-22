media release: Madison’s Polish Heritage Club Presents: An Afternoon with Emily Fons & Janna Vinson

Concert & Reception

Sunday May 17, 2026 at 3:00 pm Doors open at 2:30 pm., Bethany United Methodist Church 3910 Mineral Point Rd. Madison, WI

TICKETS: $20. Members $15. Pay at door with cash or check. We cannot accept credit cards.

RSVP APPRECIATED BUT NOT REQUIRED. call 608-571-5727 or email phcwisconsin@gmail.com

If questions call Tom 414-305-7287.

Emily (vocals) and Janna (piano) have been collaborating to entertain audiences for the past ten years. Both have roots in classical music and have teamed up to present programs of musical theater favorites, jazz classics, and American Songbook hits. And for this program, several Polish numbers, including a Chopin Nocturne.