press release: Join One-OneThousand for a special book signing with Portland-based textile artist, designer and author Emily Katz of Modern Macrame. “Macramé–the fine art of knotting–is an age-old craft that’s undergoing a contemporary renaissance. At the heart of this resurgence is Emily Katz, a lifestyle icon and artist who teaches sold out macramé workshops around the world and creates swoon-worthy aspirational interiors with her custom hand-knotted pieces. Modern Macramé is a stylish, contemporary guide to the traditional art and craft of macramé, including 33 projects, from driftwood wall art and bohemian light fixtures to macramé rugs and headboards. The projects are showcased in easy to follow and photogenic project layouts, guiding both the novice and the more experienced crafter in a highly achievable way. Included with every project are thoughtful lifestyle tips showing how macramé can provide the perfect finishing touch for the modern, well-designed home–whether it’s a hundred-year-old farmhouse, a sophisticated loft, or a cozy but stylish rental.” RSVP for free admission. Books will be available for purchase at the event.