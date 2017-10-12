Emily Mure, Bradley Thomas

$7.

press release: New York City native Emily Mure has journeyed from playing concert halls as a classically trained oboist to busking as a singer-songwriter on the streets of Ireland. Her third album, Worth (releasing September 22), brings together all of her rich experiences as a musical traveler, spotlighting both her technical ability and gift for vulnerable, heartfelt songwriting.

Recorded last winter at Dimension Sound Studios in Jamaica Plain, Mass., Worth blends Mure’s clear vocals with a variety of instruments – including strings, piano, organ, and ukulele. It also takes listeners through a complex collection of themes that aren’t always easy to mine, such as coping with anxiety, saying goodbye to one’s hometown, and learning to cultivate self-acceptance.

All the songs on the album were composed by Mure, save one cover, “As The World Falls Down,” by David Bowie; a tune she decided to learn when the icon passed in January 2016. Having already helmed the majority of violin and cello arrangements on Worth, she decided to try her hand at putting strings to this particular one.

“Bowie was such an inspirational force,” Mure notes. “I re-watched Labyrinth since it was one of my favorite movies growing up. When I heard this song, I remembered how much I loved it, and felt moved to pay homage.”

Mure co-produced the album with Dan Cardinal (Darlingside, Josh Ritter, Ballroom Thieves), with Zachariah Hickman (Josh Ritter, Ray LaMontagne) performing the majority of instruments on this record. Jeff Lipton (Andrew Bird, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver) mastered the album in Boston.

Mure’s songwriting, which she began cultivating during her years at Ithaca College, has been recognized in prestigious national competitions (Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival) and has been featured on networks including NBC, ABC and PBS. As a live performer, she has shared the stage with notable musicians including Darlingside, Joe Crookston, the Bones of J.R. Jones, and the Duhks.