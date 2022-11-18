Emily Nott & Sara Coral

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. Admission is $4 general public and $2 members. Masks recommended.

media release: Emily Nott is a Chicago-based singer/songwriter with a folk and roots sound. She has performed and taught music workshops across the Midwest, in Nashville and on the East Coast. You can find her songs on iTunes, Spotify and Bandcamp. Emily also sings and plays guitar with Chicago bands Joybird and Glass Mountain. She will be joined by Sara Coral as well.