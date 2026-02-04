media release: Emily Wilson is a comedian, actress, and writer based in New York. Her debut comedy special Fixed: How I Got Rejected by Reality TV was featured in the New York Times and garnered millions of organic views across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. She hosts the sold – out weekly show Tuesdays at the Red Room in the East Village, tours alongside Please Don’t Destroy as a featured performer and was the only American nominated for the esteemed Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022. She will be performing at Moontower Comedy Festival 2026 in Austin, Texas.