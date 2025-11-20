Emily Winter, Kayla Ruth, Chris Calogero

media release: FLUSH Comedy Show at Local Motive - It's Comedy in a Train Car!

Storytelling meets standup in this actually-good comedy show about the TV writing career, personal life, and poop of comedian Emily Winter.

Winter is a new Madison resident and two-time TODAY Show guest whose comedy has appeared on/in Nickelodeon, E!, NPR, SiriusXM, The New Yorker and The New York Times. She's the co-creator of ONE LINER MADNESS, a 64-comedian comedy contest that travels the country finding the best joke writers in thriving cities, including Madison.

The show is hosted by Chris Calogero (The New York Times, GMA Day) with an opening set from Madison's 2025 One Liner Madness Champion, Kayla Ruth.

Local Motive bar and heated train car opens at 6PM, and the show is at 7:30 on Thursday, Nov 20. Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door.