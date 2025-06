media release: Evening of Wine and Music featuring Singer & Love and Hip Hop Star EMJAY

Friday June 27, 4PM-8PM

Immerse yourself in an enchanting evening of live music while savoring exceptional wines in our elegant space. Your experience includes:

- One curated wine pour (or one premium spirit) and a chocolate/ cupcake pairing

- Exclusive performance by a featured music artist

- Guided tour of Tailer Nicole Wine Lounge

- First access to our retail wine collection

- Cupcakes, Chocolate, Charcuterie Boards available for Purchase

$25 per person | Prepaid registration required