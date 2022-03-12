media release: This week, the Night of the Improvisor features Emma Dayhuff, bassist (Chicago).

Emma Dayhuff followed music to places beyond what her young imagination could envision from Sourdough Canyon Road in Bozeman, Montana.

She has most recently performed at the infamous Newport Jazz Festival, the Sant’Anna Jazz Festival in Sardinia, and Dizzy’s in New York. Emma is the most recent bassist and the fifth woman to ever participate in the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at the University of California in Los Angeles. She attended the Oberlin Conservatory of Music on scholarship where she studied with Peter Dominguez, Eddie Gomez, and Billy Hart. Upon graduation, Emma moved to Chicago where she performed regularly and worked as the recording engineer for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Her curiosity and drive took her to New York where she studied with the legendary Ron Carter.

Emma has performed with Herbie Hancock, Victor Goines, David Murray, Robert Irving III, Patricia Barber, Kahil El Zabar, Darcy James Argue, Nicole Mitchell, Willie Pickens, Larry Willis, and Victor Lewis among others. She has conducted master classes in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Cuba, and Australia, and was part of the team that created the annual Livingston Jazz Festival in Montana.

She is currently pursuing a DMA while building a music outreach program at the University of Wisconsin.

Tickets $10.

* Masks are required at all times