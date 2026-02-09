media release: eeee eee eeeeee: Emma Harris Paintings

February 9-15, Gallery 7, Humanities Building 7th Fl, 455 N Park St, Madison, WI

Reception: Thursday, February 12, 5-7pm

Emma Harris is drawn to moments that showcase the fragility, mutability, and resilience of the human form, imagining a space where edges blur and thresholds become porous. It is a space where borders feel permeable, where time passes strangely, and where distinctions—between human and animal, dream and reality, the self and the rest of the world—dissolve.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Art MFA Qualifier Exhibition season continues with Emma Harris’s art exhibition. The qualifier solo exhibitions are presented by the graduate students during their fourth semester as the evaluation review of their creative work to qualify for advancement in the MFA program. Come view the work and research by our newest cohort of developing artists!