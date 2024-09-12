media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome queer romance author extraordinaire Emma Alban for a conversation with the wonderful leader of the Queer Joy Book Club Jamie Butler! Join us to celebrate You're the Problem, It's You, a historical enemies-to-lovers queer Victorian romance!

This is a virtual event on Crowdcast.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER ON CROWDCAST

About the Book

Bobby Mason is sick of being second best: born the spare, never trusted with family responsibility, never expected to amount to much. He’s hungry to contribute something that matters, while all around him his peers are squandering their political and financial power, coasting through life. Which is exactly why he can’t stand the new Viscount Demeroven.

…insufferable…

James Demeroven, just come of age and into the Viscountcy, knows that he’s a disappointment. Keeping his head down and never raising anyone’s expectations is how he’s survived life with his stepfather. To quiet, careful James, Bobby Mason is a blazing comet in his endless night, even more alive than he was at Oxford when James crushed on him from afar. But Mason is also brash and recklessly unapologetic, destined to shatter the fragile safety of James’s world. Worst of all, he keeps rubbing James’s failures in his face.

…hottest man to ever walk the ton.”

They can barely get through a single conversation without tensions boiling over. Neither Bobby nor James has ever met a more intriguing, infuriating, infatuating man.

If only they could avoid each other entirely. Bad enough their (wonderful but determined) cousins Beth and Gwen keep conveniently setting up group outings. But when an extortionist starts targeting their families, threatening their reputations, Bobby and James must find a way to work together, without pushing each other’s buttons (or tearing them off) in the process…

Emma R. Alban is an author and screenwriter. Raised in the Hudson Valley, she now lives in Los Angeles, enjoying the eternal sunshine, ocean, and mountains. When she isn't writing books or screenplays, she can usually be found stress baking with the AC on full blast, skiing late into the spring, singing showtunes at the top of her lungs on the freeway, and reading anywhere there’s somewhere to lean. She is the author of Don't Want You Like a Best Friend and You’re the Problem, It’s You.

Jamie Butler is an award winning costumer, artist, and a leader of the Queer Joy Book Club. They spend their free time curating and promoting new queer books by indie and traditionally published authors, creating whimsical costumes, and helping build a safe, welcoming LGBTQIA2S+ community. They are currently writing their first novel in a trilogy, a polyam queer romance space fantasy. When its too cold outside in Wisconsin, Jamie curls up inside with their spouse and three cats. Their art, costumes, and book recomendations can be found on all the socials as JamieBeeCreations.