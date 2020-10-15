ONLINE: Emma Staub

press release: A warm, funny, and keenly perceptive novel about the life cycle of one family–as the kids become parents, grandchildren become teenagers, and a matriarch confronts the legacy of her mistakes. From the New York Times bestselling author of Modern Lovers and The Vacationers.

Emma Straub will appear live via Crowdcast with Judith Claire Mitchell, author of A Reunion of Ghosts. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/wbf-all-adults-here. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.