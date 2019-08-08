Emma Willmann

8 pm on 8/8 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 8/9-10, Comedy on State. $20-$15.

press release: Maine native and Comedy Cellar regular, Emma is one of the top comedians in New York City. Emma made her late night debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2016 and has also performed standup on Fuse’s Uproarious, Seeso’s Night Train with Wyatt Cenac,and The Guest List and AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live. In 2017, Emma had the opportunity to record a set for the CNN series The History of Comedy. Later this year you can catch Emma on the MTV International talking head series Vidiots and the web series Gay Girl Straight Girl. She has also been active on the acting side, filming an episode of Judd Apatow’s Crashing and a recurring arc on the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Emma will be filming her first standup special on Netflix this Spring!

In addition to television, Emma has her own comedy show The Check Spot on SiriusXM and is currently the host of the hit podcast Inside The Closet available on Itunes. She also has an upcoming quarter hour special on Netflix coming in Summer 2018.

In 2015, Emma was selected as a New Face at the prestigious Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. She’s also appeared at The Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Houston’s Whatever Fest, San Francisco Sketchfest, the SiriusXM South Beach Comedy Festival, the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, the Mardi Gras Comedy Festival in Australia, and the New York Comedy Festival. Emma has also performed at colleges all clubs all over the country.

Emma beat out hundreds of comedians to be named one of the 10 Funniest comics as part of Caroline’s New York’s Funniest competition in 2014. She’s also been named one of the 10 Funniest Woman in NYC by Time Out NY and one of the 100 Woman We Love by GO Magazine. In 2016, Emma was featured in Elle Magazine’s Women in Comedy issue.