media release: Madison Folk Music Society Presents:

Known for fearless lyrics and melodies you can’t resist singing, Emma's Revolution is the award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries and Sandy O. Performances feature the duo's signature soaring harmonies and lush acoustic instruments, in songs that span folk to jazz and funk to rock.

Performing as a duo for almost 25 years, Emma’s Revolution writes songs about critical issues happening in the world, lending their voices to the movements those issues inspire and delivering moving, uplifting performances. The duo’s songs have been praised by Pete Seeger and covered by Holly Near, featured on NPR’s All Things Considered and Pacifica’s Democracy Now!, and sung around the world.

About Mad Folk:

Madison Folk Music Society ("Mad Folk") is a non-profit society dedicated to fostering folk/acoustic music in the greater Madison, Wisconsin area. It presents concerts featuring some of folk music's finest national touring acts. Learn more at https://madfolk.org.