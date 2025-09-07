media release: Artist Talk with Emmett Ramstad in conversation with Lois Bielefeld and Anna Campbell

Sunday, September 7, 11 AM

Open to the Public.

This event will be held on the second floor of the gallery and will be recorded for later viewing on our website. Doors open at 10:30am. Please join us for coffee and donuts following the talk.

Using the exhibition Keep Going as an opportunity to bring together queer artists from Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Madison, this artist talk will touch on materials that tell stories, slowness, and the urgency to keep going. This is also the final opportunity to see this exhibition before it drives back to Minneapolis.

Artist Bios:

Emmett Ramstad’s transdisciplinary work spans sculpture, installation, performance, and participation to explore themes of body maintenance, queer archival practice, and the labor of tending to ourselves and others.

www.emmettramstad.com

Lois Bielefeld is a queer series-based artist working in photography, audio, video, and performance. Their work continually asks what links routine and ritual to the formation of identity, personhood, and the development of meaning-making.

www.loisbielefeld.com

Anna Campbell’s sculptures, installations, and ephemera mine history and queer desire, repurposing otherwise stable signifiers of gender and heteronormativity.

annacampbell.net

more on the exhibition: July 25– September 7, 2025, we present Sandra Peterson: Carousel, Group Show: How’d They Do That?, and in no.5: Keep Going by Emmett Ramstad

Opening Reception Friday, July 25, 5 - 8pm

Shows Open Online Saturday, July 26 at 10 am CDT

Artist Talk with Sandra Peterson - Sunday, August 3, 11 AM

Artist Talk with Emmett Ramstad - Sunday, September 7, 11 AM

Sandra Peterson: Carousel: Peterson showcases a vibrant collection of large-scale oil paintings inspired by carousel animals. These works are characterized by dramatic layers of rich color and Peterson’s signature expressive brushwork. Each animal is a still-life conveying the spirit of exuberance found in the circus. However, this joy is contrasted by the animal’s captivity and serving as a stand in for the harnessing of the human spirit. Despite this, each animal is given wings, symbolizing their ability to rise above their hardships to become a symbol of hope and resilience.

Group Show : How’d They Do That? attempts to answer this much-asked question regarding artworks created by processes that remain mysterious to the viewer even after close inspection. This show will offer an in-depth look into some of our artists' more complex and enigmatic approaches to making art.

Artists include: Lisa Belsky, Barry Roal Carlsen, Carol Chase Bjerke, Craig Clifford, Tim Kowalczyk, Alex Mandli, Lydia Martin, John S. Miller, Ann Orlowski, Liza Riddle, Andy Rubin, and Timea Tihanyi.

In no. 5: Keep Going by Emmett Ramstad: Minneapolis based artist, Emmett Ramstad’s practice explores body maintenance and the intimate collectivity of public space through sculpture, installation, performance, and social engagement. His installation Keep Going explores usefulness and longevity in motion through colorful rag paintings and participatory sculpture. The exhibition features a scroll of abstract towel scraps that viewers can make into a moving image by turning a crank.