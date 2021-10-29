The Up & Up (Fall out Boy tribute), Stealing Seasons (Simple Plan), Of Brighter Skies (All-American Rejects), Help Desk (Blink 182), Star 67 (My Chemical Romance)

media release: Featuring The Up and Up (Fall Out Boy), Stealing Seasons (Simple Plan), Of Brighter Skies (All-American Rejects), Help Desk (Blingk 182), Star 67 (My Chemical Romance) All proceeds from this year’s event go to To Write Love On Her Arms, a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide.

Please Note: Doors open at 7:00 pm. Ages 18+ Advance tickets can be purchased online or at The Sylvee box office. Once the doors have opened, if tickets are still available, they can be purchased at the High Noon Saloon.