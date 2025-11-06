Emo Night Karaoke (live band), When the Sun Sets, Gold Steps

media release: Emo Night Karaoke is headlining at The Annex with you on lead vocals!

Emo Night Karaoke is headlining at The Annex on November 6th with you on lead vocals!@EmoNightKaraoke features members of Just Surrender, Freshman 15, Weatherbox, Big D and the Kids Table, Jet Lag Gemini, and more! We’ll be playing your favorite songs from back in the day, with YOU as the lead singer! When

ENK has a setlist of 125+ of your favorite pop punk and emo songs in a full concert production with visuals, lights, and you on stage singing live with the band on stage. Song sign-ups are first come, first served at the show, with lyrics scrolling on multiple TVs, and the band will even help with backup vocals if needed. Check out www.emonightkaraoke.comfor the latest updates on your band.