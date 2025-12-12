Emo Orchestra, The Spill Canvas

media release: Gold Circle: $65.00; General Admission: $35

For emo music lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra is a new live experience that brings some of the most beloved emo songs of your youth to the theater stage with a full orchestra arrangement.

This Spring, Emo Orchestra welcomes THE SPILL CANVAS as the featured guest. Fans will hear THE SPILL CANVAS perform their own hits as well as songs by Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, A Day to Remember, The Used and many more.

A musical endeavor born on the Great Plains of South Dakota, The Spill Canvas has endured for over two decades because of the fans who provide the lifeblood to keep this machine running.

Listing more accolades and successes here feels lame and overdone.

At its heart, the purpose of the band remains the same as when it began – to write songs that move people and to connect with them via the powerful universal language of music.