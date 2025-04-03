Empire Brass with Greg Zelek

media release: I was lucky enough to meet the Empire Brass as a high school student when they came to my hometown for a clinic and a concert back in 1984. Years later, I was even luckier when I was asked to join the group, becoming a member of the ensemble for 16 seasons, and getting to perform some of the finest brass music in the world’s greatest concert halls. I am so pleased to be part of this concert program that features highlights from the group’s famous recordings and ground-breaking repertoire for both brass and organ, including the world premiere of my newly-commissioned work to celebrate the 20th of the Overture Concert Organ. Please join us for An Empire Brass Celebration! – Mark Hetzler

Program

Tielman Susato, Basse danse bergeret

Johann Sebastian Bach, My Spirit Be Joyful, Cantata 146

Giovanni Gabrieli, Canzon Duo Decimi Toni

Sergei Prokofiev, Lt. Kije: Wedding and Troika

Gustav Holst, Jupiter

Kenneth Amis, Bell Tone’s Ring

Mark Hetzler, “World-premiere in celebration of the 20th of the Overture Concert Organ”

Fats Waller, Ain’t Misbehavin’

George Gershwin, Summertime

Leonard Bernstein, West Side Story Suite (Something’s Comin’, Maria, America)