The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia

RSVP

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: The Department of Art History presents a Distinguished Alumni Lecture by Ujaan Ghosh titled “The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia.” Afterwards, join Ghosh, an assistant professor of art history at The Ohio State University, and friends for a reception in Mead Witter Lobby 

Info

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-2246
RSVP
Google Calendar - The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia - 2026-02-05 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia - 2026-02-05 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia - 2026-02-05 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia - 2026-02-05 16:30:00 ical