The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: The Department of Art History presents a Distinguished Alumni Lecture by Ujaan Ghosh titled “The Empire’s Small Print: Microhistories of Ruins, Rhetoric, and Revenue in Late Colonial South Asia.” Afterwards, join Ghosh, an assistant professor of art history at The Ohio State University, and friends for a reception in Mead Witter Lobby
Info
Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars