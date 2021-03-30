ONLINE: Employee Retention Credit with Wipfli

media release:StartingBlock presents this webinar:

Companies impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for employee retention credits up to $14,000 per employee.

Rob Kane, CPA with Wipfli, will discuss the Employee Retention Credit including eligibility, calculations, and benefits, with maximum credits of $5,000 per employee for 2020 and $14,000 per employee for 2021. Rob will also discuss recent changes to the benefit including eligibility enhancements for 2021 and optimization of PPP loan forgiveness and the ERC.