Employees' Entrance
UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
press release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 75 min.
Director: Roy Del Ruth
Cast: Warren William, Loretta Young, Wallace Ford
William, in prime form, is a tyrannical department store executive who finds his job complicated when he beds a young applicant (Young) before hiring her as a model. A perfect example of the freedom Hollywood studios had to approach taboo subject matter before the enforcement of the Production Code, this fast-paced Warner Bros. drama about sex and big business has earned it comparisons to The Apartment. Print courtesy Library of Congress.