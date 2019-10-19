Employees' Entrance

press release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 75 min.

Director: Roy Del Ruth

Cast: Warren William, Loretta Young, Wallace Ford

William, in prime form, is a tyrannical department store executive who finds his job complicated when he beds a young applicant (Young) before hiring her as a model. A perfect example of the freedom Hollywood studios had to approach taboo subject matter before the enforcement of the Production Code, this fast-paced Warner Bros. drama about sex and big business has earned it comparisons to The Apartment. Print courtesy Library of Congress.