Employees' Entrance

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: USA | 1933 | 35mm | 75 min.

Director: Roy Del Ruth

Cast: Warren William, Loretta Young, Wallace Ford

William, in prime form, is a tyrannical department store executive who finds his job complicated when he beds a young applicant (Young) before hiring her as a model. A perfect example of the freedom Hollywood studios had to approach taboo subject matter before the enforcement of the Production Code, this fast-paced Warner Bros. drama about sex and big business has earned it comparisons to The Apartment. Print courtesy Library of Congress.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
