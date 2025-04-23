media release: Looking for a job or trying to move up in your work? Join us for a free Employment Workshop on

Wednesday, April 23, from 4-6 PM @ Neighborhood House. We’ll talk about how to find a job, what employers look for, how to make a resume, and the skills that help you succeed. Whether you’re looking for your first job, switching careers, or facing challenges finding work, we’re here to help. Fill out this form to RSVP and let us know how we can best support you! If you need help filling out the form, call (608) 255-5337 or email info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org.

¿Buscas trabajo o quieres ascender en tu carrera? Acompáñanos a un taller gratuito de empleo el miércoles 23 de abril, de 4-6PM, en Neighborhood House. Hablaremos sobre cómo encontrar trabajo, qué buscan los empleadores, cómo crear un currículum vitae y las habilidades que te ayudarán a alcanzar el éxito. Ya sea que busques tu primer empleo, estés cambiando de carrera o tengas dificultades para encontrar trabajo, estamos aquí para ayudarte. ¡Rellena este formulario para confirmar tu asistencia y cuéntanos cómo podemos ayudarte mejor! Si necesitas ayuda para completar el formulario, llama al (608) 255-5337 o envía un correo electrónico a info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org.